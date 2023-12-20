First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 4.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,990,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,242,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 693,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,569,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,246. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

