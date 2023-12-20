First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

First Community Stock Up 0.2 %

First Community stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

