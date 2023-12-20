Field & Main Bank Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $143,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.16. 1,239,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,542. The firm has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $346.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.83.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.84.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

