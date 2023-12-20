Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.48. 617,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.