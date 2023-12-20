Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 46,269 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,269 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $46.79. 5,873,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,797,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of -116.65, a PEG ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

