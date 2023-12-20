Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $36.42 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $36,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.34. 634,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.96. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.