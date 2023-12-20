FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-16.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $435.90.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.82 and a 200 day moving average of $431.61. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $468.71.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total value of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,185,000 after acquiring an additional 453,799 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.