Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $292.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

