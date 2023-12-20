Essex Savings Bank Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $425.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $336.43 and a 12 month high of $426.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.75. The stock has a market cap of $399.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

