Essex Savings Bank Buys 368 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $214.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
