Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $4,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.56.

FedEx Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $249.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.45. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $167.63 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

