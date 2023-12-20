Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
