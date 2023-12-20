Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enservco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Enservco by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

