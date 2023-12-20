Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stake Decreased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $215.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.26. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

