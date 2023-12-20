Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $504,512.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,538 shares of company stock worth $12,002,987 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

