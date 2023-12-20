DnB Asset Management AS Sells 49,548 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,548 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $48,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,782. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

