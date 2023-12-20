DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,749 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,626 shares of company stock worth $2,598,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.14. 162,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,290. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.22. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

