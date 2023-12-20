DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after acquiring an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,396.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $627.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.59 and a 200 day moving average of $512.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $627.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

