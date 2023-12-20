DnB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,001 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $44,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,187,252. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

