DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,035 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $67,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 296,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,478. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.18.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

