CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

