Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $244.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 29.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

