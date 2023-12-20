Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $2.44 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $10.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0967 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00099545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00024946 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005631 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

