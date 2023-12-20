Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). On average, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

