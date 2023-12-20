CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,598,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 7,280,562 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $11.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.82.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

