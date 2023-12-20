Clean Yield Group Invests $92,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,294,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,881,000 after acquiring an additional 27,714 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 344,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,205,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,258,000 after purchasing an additional 932,170 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,567,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,590,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

