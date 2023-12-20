CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 337 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,191 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $608.10. 343,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,958. The company has a market cap of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $581.01 and a 200-day moving average of $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

