Chesswood Group Limited Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

CHW traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.15. 2,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,252. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 921.76, a current ratio of 56.01 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$147.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.24.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. Chesswood Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$80.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesswood Group will post 0.6769231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Chesswood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Chesswood Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$205,863.37. In other news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.12 per share, with a total value of C$205,863.37. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.05, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 98,900 shares of company stock valued at $739,610 and have sold 28,450 shares valued at $192,978. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chesswood Group

(Get Free Report)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.