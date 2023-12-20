Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.77.
CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0580524 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00. Company insiders own 31.16% of the company’s stock.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
