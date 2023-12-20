Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:IEO opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $691.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

