Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 31,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $602,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,348,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 221.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 21,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.