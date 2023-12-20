Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

