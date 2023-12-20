Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

Shares of COP stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

