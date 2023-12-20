Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7,561.8% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 132,331 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 736.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $861.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

