Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOFree Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,139.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $932.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $884.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $533.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $540.91 and a twelve month high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

