Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 514 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Intel were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.65, a PEG ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

