Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 511 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Insider Activity

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,924. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.