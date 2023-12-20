Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

Free Report

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

