Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 76 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $224.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $224.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.53. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

