Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 51 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $253.93 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.