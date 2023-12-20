Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 1,999 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.6% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,633,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

