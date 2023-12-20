Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $83.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,985,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.