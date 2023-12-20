Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Reduced by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.96 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

