Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 0.5 %
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Can-Fite BioPharma
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.