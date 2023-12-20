Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.19 and last traded at $35.19. 426,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,600,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 203,509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 56,452 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,751,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

