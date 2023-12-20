Brookmont Capital Management Has $755,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

