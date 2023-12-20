Brokerages Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) PT at $16.88

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.
MTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Shares of MTW stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $583.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.07.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
