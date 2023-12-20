Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Price Target at $207.25

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.25.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

NYSE AVY opened at $200.48 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $201.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.29 and a 200-day moving average of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

