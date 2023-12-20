Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 2.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,139.58 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,151.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $884.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

