Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,365 shares during the quarter. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF comprises 4.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000.

PFXF remained flat at $17.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,966. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

