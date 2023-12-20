Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.12. The stock had a trading volume of 854,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,375. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $497.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.42.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

